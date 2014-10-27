* Shares of companies facing regulatory probes extend recent falls. * DLF slumps 7 percent. * DLF shares have fallen 18.4 percent since SEBI barred it from capital markets for three years on Oct. 13. * Jindal Steel and Power down 6 percent on ongoing federal police probe into coal block allocations. * Fears for tough penalties grow as India cleans up business. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)