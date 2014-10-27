* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.33 percent. * Yield earlier hit 8.32 percent, the lowest since Sept. 5, 2013. * Finance minister calls for interest rate cuts in an exclusive interview to the Times of India newspaper, aids bond prices. * The central bank's monetary policy review minutes released last week also help sentiment. * Majority of external members suggest rate cut. * Fall in global crude oil prices also aids sentiment for debt. * Brent crude futures fell below $86 a barrel after Goldman Sachs cut its price forecasts. * 10-year yield may touch 8.25 percent in the near-term, say traders. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)