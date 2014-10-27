** Shares in APR Energy Plc fall as much as 13.5
pct hitting a life low after warning that full-year profit to be
at lower end of market expectations.
** The company, whose business mainly involves renting out
25-MW turbines and generators to help customers overcome
short-term electricity shortfalls, cites "customer hesitancy" in
making decisions.
** Citing unimpressive revenue growth and the fact that APR
has deferred a contract in Libya and their extension remains
unsigned, Liberum analysts cut their 2014 EPS estimate by 10
pct.
** They also slash their 2015 EPS estimates by 17 pct, but
keep their "sell" rating and price target of 385 pence on APR's
stock.
