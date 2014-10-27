Oct 27 ** Petra Diamonds fell as much as 4.2 pct after the London-listed miner witnessed about 3 pct drop in average pricing during Q1 compared to H2 of last year.

** "The diamond market is currently exhibiting its customary post summer softness, which is typically the quietest time for rough diamond sales," the company said in a statement.

** Petra shares have risen about 47 pct so far this year.

