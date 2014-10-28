* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.23 percent. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan up 0.17 percent. * Foreign investors sold shares worth 491 million rupees ($8.03 million) on Monday - NSE. * Investors cautious ahead of the end of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting on Wednesday. * Key earnings on Tuesday: ABB, Lupin, Ranbaxy Laboratories. * Shares of state-run lenders on watch after India decided to draw up a new process to appoint top officials at state-run banks. (1 US dollar = 61.1800 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)