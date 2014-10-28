BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
* USD/INR trades at 61.36 compared with Monday's close of 61.30/31. * All eyes on the Fed meet due Oct. 28-29. See * Asian currencies trading mixed against the dollar. See * The 50-share Nifty index up 0.2 percent.
