* Shares in Bharti Infratel Ltd gain 2.2 percent. * The company reported a 68 percent increase in September quarter net profit. * The company reported a healthy operational performance, with continued strong tenancy ratio improvement, JPMorgan said in a note. * Core return metrics, such as return on equity and return on capital employed continue to show an upward trend, it added.