* BSE index gains 0.25 percent, NSE index adds 0.21 percent. * Lenders continue to gain on rising hopes of an earlier-than-expected cut in interest rates by RBI. * India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley favours interest rate cut, a newspaper report said on Saturday. * Most external members suggested rate cut in central bank's September Review. * ICICI Bank gains 1.7 percent, while State bank of India rises 1.2 percent. * Also, the outcome of the two-day U.S. Fed meet due on Wednesday key for near-term direction. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)