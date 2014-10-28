MUMBAI Oct 28 Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son said on Tuesday the Japanese telecom and media group would like to invest about $10 billion in India over the next 10 years as it ramps up its investments overseas.

"I have a strong willingness to invest more like $10 billion in the next 10 years," Son said in an interview to a Indian TV channel CNBC 18. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)