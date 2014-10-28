* Auto gas distributor Indraprastha Gas falls more than 3 percent to its lowest level since early September. * Traders worry company might not pass higher gas prices on to consumers to keep it competitive versus diesel. * India on Oct.18 lifted diesel price controls and raised the cost of natural gas by a third to $5.61 per mmBtu. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)