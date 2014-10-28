* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.32 percent. * Some stability being seen after the recent sharp gains in bond prices. * Yield touched 8.31 percent in early deals, its lowest level since Sept. 5, 2013. * The outcome of the two-day U.S. Fed meet due on Wednesday key for near-term direction. * Lower global crude oil prices continue to support sentiment. * 10-year yield may touch 8.25 percent in the near-term, say traders. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)