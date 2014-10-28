* USD/INR trading at 61.33, little changed from Monday's close of 61.30/31. * Traders said the euro holding up against the dollar is supporting the rupee. * There was some dollar selling from custodian banks earlier in the session, they said. * Most expect the pair to trade around these levels for the rest of the day. * All eyes on the Fed meet due Oct. 28-29. * The 50-share Nifty index up 0.22 percent.