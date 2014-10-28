* Ranbaxy Laboratories gains 4.5 percent. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, which is in the process of acquiring Ranbaxy, also jumps 4.4 percent. * Ranbaxy posts a profit of 4.78 billion rupees ($78 million), compared with a loss of 4.5 billion rupees a year earlier. * The company's earnings got a boost from the launch of generic Valsartan in the U.S. with 180 days exclusivity - Analysts. * Valsartan is a cheaper copy of Novartis AG's blood pressure pill Diovan. * The Indian pharma index gained 1.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)