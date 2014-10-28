BANGALORE, Oct 28 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 37200 ICS-201(B22mm) 38100 ICS-102(B22mm) 24800 ICS-103(23mm) 25600 ICS-104(24mm) 31000 ICS-202(26mm) 31300 ICS-105(26mm) 28300 ICS-105CS(26mm) 29500 ICS-105(27mm) 31800 ICS-105CS(27mm) 29100 ICS-105MMA(27) 30800 ICS-105PHR(28) 32200 ICS-105(28mm) 32100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 32100 ICS-105(29mm) 33200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 33000 ICS-105(30mm) 33900 ICS-105(31mm) 34400 ICS-106(32mm) 35400 ICS-107(34mm) 43500