Bangalore, Oct 28 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 49500 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 30500 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 37000 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 40000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 44000 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 99000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 25500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 21000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16100 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8100 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 24500 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 6500 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10000 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 27500 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 13100 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 19500 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 475 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 240 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 112 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 29000 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 14300 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6550 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 705 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 730 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 660 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 695 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 820 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 875 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1500 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 88000 2. Rapeseed Oil 69200 3. Sunflower Oil 56500 4. Kardi Oil 87500 5. Linseed Oil 75000 6. Sesame Oil 82500 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 59700 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 86000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 64000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 50000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 56000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 44500 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 56800 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 53500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 51500 4. SE Neem Oil 85000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 62100 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 71000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 60500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 62000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 63000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 88500 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 585 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 635 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 41000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 930 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 950 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified