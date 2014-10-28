Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Specialfastigheter Sverige AB
(Specialfastigheter)
Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown
Maturity Date October 30, 2026
Coupon 2.150 pct
Issue price 99.53
Reoffer price 99.53
Payment Date October 30,2014
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN SE0006426003
