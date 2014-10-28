Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Klepierre SA (Klepierre)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 6, 2024
Coupon 1.750 pct
Issue price 99.221
Reoffer price 99.221
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date November 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole-CIB,Royal Bank of Scotland
& Societe Generale
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0012283653
