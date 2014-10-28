Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction & Development

(World Bnak)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Mexican pesos

Maturity Date November 7, 2016

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 100.9035

Reoffer yield 2.159 pct

Payment Date November 6,2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Fees 1.125 pct (m+u:0.125 pct,selling:1 pct)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1132449254

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)