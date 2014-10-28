Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction & Development
(World Bnak)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Mexican pesos
Maturity Date November 7, 2016
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 100.9035
Reoffer yield 2.159 pct
Payment Date November 6,2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Fees 1.125 pct (m+u:0.125 pct,selling:1 pct)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1132449254
