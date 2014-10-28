Oct 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank Of Nova Scotia

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date November 2, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 19bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 19bp

Payment Date November 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Scotia, Barclays, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Canada

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

