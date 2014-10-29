* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.5 percent. * Asian shares rise on earnings optimism, prospects of dovish Fed. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan up 0.74 percent. * U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting outcome on Wednesday key for near term. * Foreign investors sold shares worth 1.08 billion rupees ($17.65 million) on Tuesday - NSE. * Key earnings on Wednesday: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tech Mahindra (1 US dollar = 61.1730 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)