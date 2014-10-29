* Instant coffee processor CCL Products India rises as much as 11 percent. * Marks all-time high of 140.30 rupees. * September-quarter consol net profit rose 29 percent to 261.4 million rupees ($4.27 million). (1 US dollar = 61.2700 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)