BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day t-bills at 6.1908 pct
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.1908 percent versus 6.1081 percent last week
* Instant coffee processor CCL Products India rises as much as 11 percent. * Marks all-time high of 140.30 rupees. * September-quarter consol net profit rose 29 percent to 261.4 million rupees ($4.27 million). (1 US dollar = 61.2700 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Visa steel ltd clarifies on news item, "china's baosteel group to acquire 26 percent in visa steel"