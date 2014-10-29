(Adds ABB India comment, updates share price) * ABB India Ltd shares gain 1.4 percent. * Axis Capital says in a report the probability of a delisting in ABB India is increasing. * Axis cites an earnings call with management. * Adds management said new delisting norms are being finalised and would be simpler. * As a result, Axis raises target price to 1,108 rupees from 975 rupees. * ABB spokesman says company "has no plans for delisting". * India's market regulator began a review of stock market delisting rules in May this year. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)