* Shares in India's Jubilant Life Sciences plunge 14.2 percent to a two-week low. * The company reported a net loss of 941 million rupees in the September quarter, compared with a net loss of 805.8 million rupees posted a year ago. * Macquarie Securities cut its EPS estimates for the company to 23.6 rupees and 30.3 rupees for FY15 and FY16 from 26 rupees and 33.3 rupees. * "We believe free cash flow generation and margin recovery are quintessential for investors to regain confidence," it added. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)