* India's BSE index gains 0.56 percent and NSE index adds 0.61 percent. * Shares track firm cues from Asian and U.S. markets. * Blue-chips lead. Tata Motors up 1.9 percent, Infosys Ltd adds 1.1 percent and Reliance Industries advances 0.7 percent. * Hero MotoCorp gains 2 percent after the central bank allows FII investment of up to 49 percent. * Investors will keenly watch outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting due later in the day, which will set the medium-term trend. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)