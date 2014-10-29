BRIEF-Visa Steel says co in talks with strategic/financial investors
* Visa steel ltd clarifies on news item, "china's baosteel group to acquire 26 percent in visa steel"
* The RBI is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.40 percent at its 91-day treasury bill auction on Wednesday, as per the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders. * Expected cut-off compares with a cut-off yield of 8.4364 percent last week. * The highest yield for the 91-day bills as per the poll was 8.44 percent, while the lowest was 8.40 percent. * The RBI is expected to set a cut-off of 8.45 percent on the 364-day t-bills, the poll showed, versus the previous 8.5657 percent two weeks ago. * The highest yield for the 365-day bills as per the poll was 8.50 percent, while the lowest was 8.40 percent. * The RBI will sell 90 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills. (suvashree.deychoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta@thomso nreuters.com/; gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma@thomsonreuters .com)
* Visa steel ltd clarifies on news item, "china's baosteel group to acquire 26 percent in visa steel"
* Spot gold may fall to $1,249/oz - technicals * SPDR Gold holdings drop 0.69 percent on Tuesday * Silver hits over one-month lows (Updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 26 Gold fell to a two-week low on Wednesday as investors opted for riskier assets such as equities on renewed optimism over the U.S. economy and as political uncertainty in France receded, softening demand for safe-haven assets. Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,263.53 at 0741 G