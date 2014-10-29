* The RBI is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.40 percent at its 91-day treasury bill auction on Wednesday, as per the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders. * Expected cut-off compares with a cut-off yield of 8.4364 percent last week. * The highest yield for the 91-day bills as per the poll was 8.44 percent, while the lowest was 8.40 percent. * The RBI is expected to set a cut-off of 8.45 percent on the 364-day t-bills, the poll showed, versus the previous 8.5657 percent two weeks ago. * The highest yield for the 365-day bills as per the poll was 8.50 percent, while the lowest was 8.40 percent. * The RBI will sell 90 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills. (suvashree.deychoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta@thomso nreuters.com/; gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma@thomsonreuters .com)