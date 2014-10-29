* Battery maker Eveready Industries India jumps 4.4 percent, its highest since April 2006. * Rival Duracell's sale by Procter & Gamble Co will lead to higher relative valuations and aid market share, say traders. * Stock adds to 7.4 percent gain over last two sessions since P&G's announcement on Friday. * Procter & Gamble said it would sell its Duracell battery business, probably through a split-off. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)