BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day t-bills at 6.1908 pct
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.1908 percent versus 6.1081 percent last week
* Battery maker Eveready Industries India jumps 4.4 percent, its highest since April 2006. * Rival Duracell's sale by Procter & Gamble Co will lead to higher relative valuations and aid market share, say traders. * Stock adds to 7.4 percent gain over last two sessions since P&G's announcement on Friday. * Procter & Gamble said it would sell its Duracell battery business, probably through a split-off. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.1908 percent versus 6.1081 percent last week
* Visa steel ltd clarifies on news item, "china's baosteel group to acquire 26 percent in visa steel"