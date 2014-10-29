* Punjab National Bank falls 1.5 percent. * K. R. Kamath, chairman and managing director, demits office with effect from Oct. 28. * Kamath's exit upsets investors who were expecting an extension for him, say traders. * A new head at state-run banks generally leads to a clean up in the first few quarters which means higher restructuring charges, say some dealers. * India decided late Monday to draw up a new process to appoint top officials at state-run banks. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)