BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day t-bills at 6.1908 pct
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.1908 percent versus 6.1081 percent last week
* Punjab National Bank falls 1.5 percent. * K. R. Kamath, chairman and managing director, demits office with effect from Oct. 28. * Kamath's exit upsets investors who were expecting an extension for him, say traders. * A new head at state-run banks generally leads to a clean up in the first few quarters which means higher restructuring charges, say some dealers. * India decided late Monday to draw up a new process to appoint top officials at state-run banks. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Visa steel ltd clarifies on news item, "china's baosteel group to acquire 26 percent in visa steel"