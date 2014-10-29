Oil falls on bulging U.S. crude inventories, record global supplies
Oct 29 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp posted a third-quarter loss as a result of unrealized foreign exchange losses related to the company's U.S. dollar-denominated debt.
MEG, whose main operations are in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, reported a net loss of C$101 million ($90.48 million), or 45 Canadian cents per share for the three months ended Sept. 30.
That compared with a profit of C$115.4 million, or 51 Canadian cents, in the third quarter of 2013.
MEG said the difference primarily reflected an unrealized foreign exchange loss of C$203.1 million, compared with a year-earlier gain of C$64.3 million on foreign exchange.
The company's production more than doubled to 76,471 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 34,246 a year earlier.
($1 = 1.1163 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
