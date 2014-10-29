Oct 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Skandiabanken AB

Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 20, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 20bp

Payment Date November 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Notes The issue size will total 750 million Swedish crown

when fungible

ISIN SE0006422044

