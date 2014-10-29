Oct 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date January 16, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.549

Reoffer price 100.549

Yield 1.075 pct

Spread Minus 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi & JPMorgan

Listing London

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion when fungible

ISIN US4581X0CL05

