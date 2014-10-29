BRIEF-Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering to pay cash div 0.15 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 26 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd :
Oct 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nordea Bank Finland Plc
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Euro
Maturity Date November 5, 2024
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 98.899
Reoffer Yield 1.117 pct
Spread 1.0 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps
Discount Margin 23.2 basis points over the midswaps, equivalent to 1.0 pct DBR
August 15, 2024
Payment Date November 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, LBBW, Natixis & Nordea Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), XXX (S&P),
XXX (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1132790442
* CEO says still have around 900 million of restructuring costs - analyst call