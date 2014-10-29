Oct 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim)

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date July 29, 2019

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 100.09

Yield 4.727 pct

Payment Date November 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) &

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $500 million

when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS1132800779

