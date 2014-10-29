BRIEF-Ichigo Office REIT Investment to purchase 3 office properties and sells 4 properties
* Says it will purchase the trusted beneficial rights of three office properties for 3,100 million yen, 2,300 million yen and 1,680 million yen, respectively
Oct 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim)
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date July 29, 2019
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 100.09
Yield 4.727 pct
Payment Date November 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) &
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total $500 million
when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS1132800779
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT NOK 77 MILLION VERSUS NOK 34 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)