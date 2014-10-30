* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange down 0.17 percent. * Asian stocks dipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve ends bond buying, shows confidence in U.S. recovery. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.56 percent. * Real-estate companies on watch after India relaxes rules for foreign investment in construction. * Also, India raises 2015 local wheat purchase price by 3.6 pct-statement. * Overseas investors bought shares worth 7.85 billion rupees ($16.32 million) on Friday - NSE. * Key earnings on Thursday: Bharti Airtel ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki India. (1 US dollar = 61.2750 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)