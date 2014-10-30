ADVISORY- Emerging Asia FX reports to resume on May 2
May 1 There will be no emerging Asian foreign exchange market reports on Monday as most Asian financial markets are closed to mark the Labour Day holiday.
* USD/INR seen opening higher versus its previous close of 61.35/36. * Dollar index at 3-week high after Fed's optimistic economic view. See * Fed says it will hold rates steady for a "considerable time." * Most Asian currencies trading weaker against the dollar. See * Nifty futures traded in Singapore down 0.17 percent. * USD/INR pair at 61.46/48 in offshore non-deliverable forwards, indicative of spot trade.
* Frost threatens U.S. hard red wheat production * Corn firms more than 1 pct * Soybeans edges higher By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose as much as 2.5 percent to $4.43 a bushel, the highest since March 10. Wheat was trading up 2.