Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
* Unitech up 0.8 percent, DLF gains 0.9 percent while Sobha Developers advances 2.7 percent. * Hindustan Construction Company gains 2.7 percent while NCC is up 1.1 percent. * India relaxes rules for foreign investment in construction. * Move seen providing funding to companies to cut debt, fast track projects. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Nasdaq up for 6th month, longest streak in almost four years