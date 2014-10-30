* Unitech up 0.8 percent, DLF gains 0.9 percent while Sobha Developers advances 2.7 percent. * Hindustan Construction Company gains 2.7 percent while NCC is up 1.1 percent. * India relaxes rules for foreign investment in construction. * Move seen providing funding to companies to cut debt, fast track projects. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)