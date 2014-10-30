* Tech Mahindra Ltd gains 4.3 percent to three-week high. * Company's July-September profit rose 7.3 percent to 5.89 billion rupees ($95.8 million). * Traders say 5.2 percent sequential U.S. dollar revenue growth seen highest among peers and ahead of some estimates. * Larger rival Infosys Ltd had posted a 3.1 percent sequential U.S. dollar revenue growth in the second quarter. ($1 = 61.4725 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)