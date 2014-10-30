Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
* Shares in India's Raymond Ltd fall 3.7 percent. * The company reported a 26 percent fall in its September quarter net profit. * Traders say investors took the opportunity to book profits after the stock surged 67 percent so far this year. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
* Nasdaq up for 6th month, longest streak in almost four years