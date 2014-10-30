* Exporters gain on U.S. Federal Reserve's optimism about U.S. economic recovery, traders say. * Software exporter Infosys Ltd is up 1.2 percent, while rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd adds 0.8 percent. * Among drug makers, Cipla is up 0.8 percent, while Dr.Reddy's Laboratories gains 2.2 percent. * Fed on Wednesday dropped a characterization of U.S. labor market slack as "significant" in a show of confidence in the economy's prospects. * It also ended its massive quantitative easing programme, as expected. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)