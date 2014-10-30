* BSE index up 0.2 percent, the NSE index gains 0.26 percent. * Both indexes earlier marked their highest levels since Sept.23. * India relaxes rules for foreign investment in construction and approves a lower-than-expected increase in wheat support prices. * DLF gains 4.6 percent, Sobha Developers up 5 percent. * Exporters lead gains on U.S. Federal Reserve's optimism about U.S. economic recovery, say traders. * Infosys up 2.2 percent while Dr.Reddy's Laboratories gains 1.8 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)