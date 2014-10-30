* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 bps to 8.29 percent versus its previous close, in choppy trade. * U.S. Fed says rates would remain low for a "considerable time." * Traders say Fed's dovish stance on interest rates will bring in increased fund flows into emerging markets. * The 10-year yield has now fallen 22 bps since Oct. 1 * Some short positions built in earlier, because of this massive rally are also getting squeezed, say traders. * Hopes linger that yield may drop to 8.25 percent in the near- term.