ADVISORY- Emerging Asia FX reports to resume on May 2
May 1 There will be no emerging Asian foreign exchange market reports on Monday as most Asian financial markets are closed to mark the Labour Day holiday.
* USD/INR pares gains after dollar selling by custodian banks. * Trades at 61.4450 after rising to 61.55 earlier in the day, versus 61.35/36 previous close. * Dollar index at 3-1/2 week high after Fed's optimistic economic view. See * Fed says rates will remain low for a "considerable time." * Most Asian currencies trading weaker against the dollar. See * 50-share NSE Nifty up 0.8 percent.
* Frost threatens U.S. hard red wheat production * Corn firms more than 1 pct * Soybeans edges higher By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose as much as 2.5 percent to $4.43 a bushel, the highest since March 10. Wheat was trading up 2.