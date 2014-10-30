Australia shares steady ahead of bank earnings, budget; NZ higher
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Land of Baden-Wuerttemberg (Baden-Wuerttemberg )
Issue Amount 280 million euro
Maturity Date August 6, 2019
Coupon 3 month Euribor - 4 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) LBBW & WGZ
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN DE0001040996
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, a senior congressional aide said on Sunday.