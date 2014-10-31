Oct 31 DoubleDragon Properties Corp : * Says raised 7.4 billion pesos ($165.07 million) via seven-year fixed rate corporate notes * Says proceeds will be used to finance capital expenditures, including the development of community malls and residential towers, and general corporate purposes * Offering upsized from the original 6.5 billion pesos due to strong institutional demand * Full text (bit.ly/1xGzRoI) * Further company coverage (1 US dollar = 44.8300 Philippine peso)