* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up 0.65 percent. * Indian shares hit a record high on Thursday, shrugging off the Fed's hawkish tone. * Overseas investors bought shares worth 12.57 billion rupees ($205.11 million) on Thursday - NSE. * Asian shares edge up on brightening U.S. prospects and as investors await the outcome of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.45 percent. * India's finance minister sees better growth in the second half of 2014/15. * Key earnings on Friday: ITC, Mahindra and Mahindra and NTPC. (1 US dollar = 61.2850 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)