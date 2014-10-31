BUZZ-India's TCS comes off early lows but concerns remain about outlook
** Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gain up to 1.73 pct, coming off an early fall of 2.43 pct
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen rangebound versus its 8.29 percent close on Thursday. * India to auction 150 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) worth of bonds on Friday. * The 10-year yield has fallen 22 bps since Oct. 1. * Market opinion about the rally is divided with a group thinking the market is overvalued while the other one thinks possibility of early rate cuts justifies the rally. * The U.S. Fed said on Wednesday rates would remain low for a "considerable time." (1 US dollar = 61.2850 Indian rupee)
Apr 19 Details of outstanding securities issued by Indian state governments (Part III): ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Issued on Maturity Issue size 6-month Wtd Avg date date crore in crore coupon rupees Yld SIKKIM 08.20%, 2017 21-Sep-07 21-Sep-17 112.1050 04.60 8.1991