* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen rangebound versus its 8.29 percent close on Thursday. * India to auction 150 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) worth of bonds on Friday. * The 10-year yield has fallen 22 bps since Oct. 1. * Market opinion about the rally is divided with a group thinking the market is overvalued while the other one thinks possibility of early rate cuts justifies the rally. * The U.S. Fed said on Wednesday rates would remain low for a "considerable time." (1 US dollar = 61.2850 Indian rupee)