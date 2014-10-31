* USD/INR seen opening lower versus its previous close of 61.45/46. * Shares expected to open higher. Nifty futures traded in Singapore up 0.65 percent. * U.S. economy grows at 3.5 percent pace in third quarter. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger against the dollar. See * USD/INR pair at 61.35/37 in offshore non-deliverable forwards, indicative of spot trade.