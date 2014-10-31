* Options on India's NSE index suggest a market range of 8,000-8,300 for November series. * 8,000 holds 4 million open interest contracts, the highest among puts expiring in November - NSE data. * 8,300 holds 2.47 million open interest contracts, the highest among calls expiring in November - NSE data. * The NSE index closed at 8,169.20 on Thursday after setting a record high of 8,181.55. * Long positions and decent rollover in index futures imply markets may gain further in November - traders. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)