* Watches and jewellery maker Titan Company Ltd slumps as much as 6.7 percent. * Heads towards biggest single-day fall since Sept. 2013. * July-Sept. earnings lagged some estimates. * Profit rose 28.6 percent to 2.4 billion rupees ($39.12 million) and sales rose by 55.7 percent to 35.65 billion rupees. * Strong sales growth driven by one-off jewellery sales led by the foreclosure of advance purchase schemes, says analysts. * Shares down 4.5 percent at 0406 GMT. (1 US dollar = 61.3500 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)