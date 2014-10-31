(Corrects second bullet point to say July 2014, not July 2013) * IDFC rises as much as 4 percent to 154.25 rupees. * Marks highest level since July 2014. * Strong non-interest income boosted operating profits to 9 billion rupees - Traders. * IDFC Sept-quarter profit fell 14 percent to 4.21 billion rupees ($68.64 million). * Also, IDFC board approved demerger of financing undertaking. (1 US dollar = 61.3325 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)