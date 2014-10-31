* BSE index rises as much as 0.86 percent to an mark all-time high of 27,581.68. * NSE index gains 0.89 percent to record high of 8,241.5. * Both indexes surpass previous record highs hit on Thursday. * ITC gains 0.9 percent ahead of earnings while IDFC surges after earnings. * Asia shares rise on brightening US prospects, BOJ awaited. * Exporters gain for a second day on U.S. Federal Reserve's optimism. Infosys up 1.7 percent. * Overseas investors bought shares worth 12.57 billion rupees ($205.11 million) on Thursday - NSE. * Also, India's finance minister sees better growth in the second half of 2014/15. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)